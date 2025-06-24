Amir Meets Lebanese Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Lebanese Prime Minister expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter. He stressed his country's absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

The Lebanese Prime Minister also expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and the government and people of the State of Qatar for their supportive stances towards Lebanon and their assistance during the current phase the region is going through.

His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks to the Lebanese Prime Minister for his expression of solidarity and friendly feelings towards the State of Qatar and its people, affirming Qatar's continued support for the Lebanese Republic and its brotherly people towards achieving peace, development and prosperity.



During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them were reviewed. A number of issues of common interest, both regionally and internationally, were also addressed.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

From the Lebanese side, the meeting was attended by HE Dr. Ghassan Salamé, Minister of Culture; HE Joe Saddi, Minister of Energy and Water; HE Dr. Fadi Makki, Minister of State for Administrative Development; HE Fayez Rasamny, Minister of Public Works and Transport; and a number of senior officials who were members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the Lebanese Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged views and opinions on a number of common issues.