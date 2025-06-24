Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enaviya Launches Spendmantra Travel And Expense Management Software

Enaviya Launches Spendmantra Travel And Expense Management Software


(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Enaviya Information Technologies, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, is proud to announce the launch of SpendMantra, a next-generation Travel and Expense (T&E) Management Software designed to streamline corporate spending, enhance compliance, and optimize financial workflows.

Revolutionizing Expense Management:
SpendMantra is a cloud-based platform that simplifies travel bookings, expense tracking, reimbursement processing, and financial reporting. With AI-powered automation, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with accounting systems, SpendMantra empowers businesses to reduce costs, eliminate fraud, and improve productivity.

Key features include:

1. Automated Expense Capture – Smart OCR technology extracts data from receipts and invoices.

2. Policy Compliance – AI-driven checks ensure adherence to company spending policies.

3. Multi-Currency Support – Ideal for global enterprises with international travel needs.

4. Real-Time Dashboards – Instant insights into spending patterns and budget utilization.

5. Mobile Accessibility – Submit and approve expenses on the go via iOS and Android apps.

Why Choose SpendMantra?
“Corporate travel and expense management is often a tedious, error-prone process,” says Manish Kumar, COO at Enaviya.“SpendMantra eliminates manual work, reduces processing time by 70%, and gives finance leaders full visibility and control over expenditures.”

Availability:
SpendMantra is now available for SMEs and large enterprises as a subscription-based SaaS solution. Custom integrations with ERP systems like SAP, Oracle, and Tally are supported.

For a free demo or pricing details, visit :// or contact:

About Enaviya Information Technologies:
Enaviya is a global software development company headquartered in Bangalore, offering end-to-end business automation solutions since 2006. Enaviya specializes in Microsoft .NET development, SharePoint, ASP Core, Angular, Azure, Mobile Apps, and Web Development, as well as UI/UX design. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Enaviya has helped businesses across industries digitize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth. The launch of SpendMantra reinforces its mission to deliver intelligent, user-friendly solutions for modern finance teams.

Its portfolio includes Travel and Expense Management Software, eProcurement Management Software, EHS Management Software, and Auction Management Software tailored for enterprises seeking digital transformation.

Enaviya Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email: ...
Phone: +91-9845205968
Website:

Company :-Enaviya Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Virendra Kumar

Email :...

Mobile:- 9845205968

Url :-


