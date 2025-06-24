Jensen Huang Sells First 100K Nvidia Shares Under New Plan - Retail Traders On Edge

Artificial intelligence (AI) frontrunner Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) stock has recovered nicely from the meltdown earlier this year. Over the past few days, company insiders have taken advantage of the stock surge and cashed in on their holdings in the chipmaker.

Form-4 filed with the SEC showed that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made the first transaction following a new 10b5-1 plan adopted in March. The new plan, disclosed in Nvidia's 10-Q report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, provides for the Nvidia chief selling 6 million shares by Dec. 31, 2025.

Based on Monday's closing price, the stock sales would eventually fetch Huang about $865 million.

Huang sold 100,000 shares through seven transactions on Friday and Monday, fetching him proceeds of $14.4 million.

Nvidia, meanwhile, withheld 40,163 shares to satisfy taxes due by Huang in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported on a Form 4. The filing quoted the per-share pricing at $144.12.

The company also filed a Form 144, which stated Huang intends to sell another 50,000 Nvidia shares, which have an average market value of $7.19 million.

Other insiders who sold shares included board member and billionaire Mark Stevens (608,248 shares), CFO Colette Kress, EVP of Operations Debora Shoquist, EVP, Worldwide Field Ops Ajay Puri, General Counsel Tim Teter, and Principal Accounting Officer Donald Robertson.

According to the Bloomberg billionaire's index, Nvidia's Huang is now the world's 12th richest person, with a net worth of $126 billion, up $11.7 billion from a year ago.

The geopolitical tensions and the Trump administration's tariff uncertainty have sapped retail investors' sentiment toward the stock, with the sentiment meter on the platform at a 'bearish' (26/100) level late Monday. The message volume on the stream was 'extremely low.'

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of 3:14 a.m. ET, June 24 | source: Stocktwits

One bearish watcher took exception to the insider selling, stating that“he could have held, but there's something that nobody knows. It feels like it's done! Insiders are selling.”

Nvidia stock has gained over 7% year-to-date and has rebounded by 66% from the post-tariff low of $86.62.

