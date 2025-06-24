Automotive Electric Coolant Valve Market To Grow $10 Billion By 2032, Driven By Smart Cooling Technologies

Automotive Electric Coolant Valve Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in emission norms and fuel efficiency standards, growth in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, and an increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles drive the growth of the global automotive electric coolant valve market.Allied Market Research recently published a report titled,“Automotive Electric Coolant Valve Market by Type, Modulation Type, Communication Protocol, Vehicle Type, and Voltage: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” According to the report, the global automotive electric coolant valve market size generated USD 3,914.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10,061.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Pages -🌱 Regulatory Push Towards Emission ControlGovernment mandates for CO2 emission reductions are pushing automakers toward smarter, more efficient thermal management solutions. For example, the implementation of Euro 6d norms in Europe and BS-VI norms in India has prompted increased adoption of electric coolant valves. These valves reduce parasitic engine losses and eliminate the need for belt-driven systems, helping OEMs meet tightening emission targets.According to the EU, passenger vehicles and trucks contribute around 12% and 2.5%, respectively, to total CO2 emissions. Stricter performance standards introduced in 2020 led to a 12% reduction in emissions that year and 12.5% in 2021, reinforcing the impact of such technologies.Noteworthy Advancements in the Automotive Electric Coolant Valve SectorLeading firms employ diverse strategies, including acquisition, agreements, expansion, partnerships, contracts, and product launches, to fortify their market standing.⚫ In December 2023, Hanon Systems invested USD $129 million to enhance facilities in Hungary, focusing on EV thermo parts manufacturing and digital integration in Székesfehérvár, Pécs, and Rétság.⚫ October 2023 witnessed Modine Manufacturing Company expanding the production of EVantage thermal management systems in Pontevico, Italy, catering to heavy-duty, commercial, and specialty vehicles in Europe.⚫ In November 2021, Hanon Systems inaugurated a dedicated eco-friendly vehicle components plant in Gyeongju-si, Korea, producing solutions for electric vehicles, including heat pump systems and coolant valve assemblies.⚫ Voss Fluid GmbH's strategic acquisition of HENZEL Automotive GmbH in September 2020 strengthens Voss Group's automotive unit, fostering growth in thermal management with an enriched product portfolio encompassing thermostats, integrated sensors, and advanced function modules.🔋 Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Systems Fuel DemandThe global shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles is creating unprecedented opportunities for electric coolant valve manufacturers . These valves play a critical role in thermal management of EV batteries and power electronics. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV stock reached 10 million units in 2020, a 43% increase from the previous year.In addition, the rising penetration of 48V mild hybrid systems-expected to reach 25 million vehicles by 2025-is driving demand for valves compatible with higher voltage operations. Automakers like Toyota, BMW, Renault, and Audi are already integrating such systems to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -🧠 Technological Innovations Driving Market GrowthLeading automotive suppliers are developing next-gen electric coolant valves integrated with Brushless DC motors and intelligent control units. These enable variable speed operations, real-time coolant flow adjustment, and fault detection. Unlike traditional valves, smart valves consume less power and enhance vehicle safety through precision cooling.Even internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are transitioning toward electric valves to eliminate accessory belts and pulleys, thereby improving fuel efficiency and supporting engine downsizing initiatives.🔄 Aftermarket & Retrofitting: A Growing OpportunityThe market is also witnessing growth in aftermarket installations, where traditional mechanical valves are being replaced with electric variants. Retrofitting enhances vehicle fuel efficiency and thermal system performance, especially in commercial fleets and passenger vehicles. Custom plug-and-play solutions are opening new revenue streams for suppliers.🌍 Regional Outlook & Strategic ExpansionEmerging economies like India, China, and Brazil present vast market potential owing to increasing vehicle production and tightening emission norms . Establishing manufacturing hubs in these regions offers OEMs the dual advantage of serving both primary and aftermarket segments efficiently. In Asia-Pacific, the accelerated EV shift will further stimulate demand for advanced thermal solutions, particularly electric coolant valves.🏭 Market SegmentationThe report segments the market by:By Type: Two-way, Three-way, Four-way, Five-way, and OthersBy Modulation Type: Pre-configured & Field-configurableBy Communication Protocol: Direct Analog, Analog w/ Voltage Feedback, CAN, LIN, and OthersBy Vehicle type: Passenger Vehicles, Light-Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Trucks, Buses & Coaches, Off-highway Vehicles (construction, agriculture, industrial)By Voltage: 12V and 24VProcure Complete Research Report Now: -🏆 Key Market PlayersKey companies profiled in the report include:Thermal Management Solution Group, Zhejiang Sanhua Automotive, Robert Shaw, Voss Fluid GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., PV Clean Mobility Technologies, Vitesco Technologies GmbH, Schrader Pacific Advanced Valves, Hanon Systems, Modine Manufacturing, Honeywell, Siemens AG, Parker Hannifin, Rheinmetall AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Rotex Automation Ltd.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.