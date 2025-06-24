Dangbei Launches MP1 Max 4K Projector: Hybrid Light For Every Moment - Perfect For Sharing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Boasting an impressive brightness of 3100 ISO Lumens, the MP1 Max ensures vivid, lifelike images in any environment. The 110% BT.2020 ultra-wide color gamut expands the visible spectrum for richer, more vibrant visuals, while the ΔE<1 color accuracy, preserves every frame with unparalleled precision.

Beyond image quality, the MP1 Max prioritizes eye comfort with source-level protection, filtering 400-445 nm harmful blue light for reduce eye strain. Its advanced 4K Ultra HD Triple Laser + LED technology enhances color vibrancy and visual depth while ensuring long-lasting reliability.

Supporting HDR 10+, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, the MP1 Max delivers cinematic contrast, dynamic range, and room-filling surround sound. Its 3D capabilities, when paired with compatible glasses and content, elevates home viewing into a truly breathtaking experience.

Entertainment versatility is central to the MP1 Max, featuring Google TV with Licensed Netflix integration and over 10,000 apps, including YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu. With over 700,000+ movies and shows and smart recommendations, your entertainment options are virtually endless. Google Assistant voice control make navigation simple and intuitive.

Designed for adaptability, the MP1 Max incorporates a built-in stand with 360° horizontal rotation and 135° vertical tilt, offering easy positioning on tables, shelves, or mounted setups. The InstanPro AI Image Setup Technology automates image optimization with Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Obstacle Avoidance, Eye Protection, Real-time Keystone Correction, and AI Brightness Adjustment, ensuring a flawless display with minimal adjustment.

Audio performance is equally immersive, supported by a 750cc Bass Chamber delivering resonant lows down to 45Hz for cinematic impact. Dual 12W speakers, enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for cinematic surround sound that pulls you into every scene.

Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the MP1 Max features a sculpted, curved silhouette that blends beautifully into any space. Its tactile fabric finish enhances acoustics while resisting dust and fingerprints, and the eco-friendly EPP case offers stylish portability with a sleek, minimalist design.

For added convenience, the custom remote features One-Click Wake & Play to instantly launches Netflix, YouTube, or Prime Video, even from sleep mode. Smart Shortcuts provide quick access to Auto Focus and Auto Keystone Correction, delivering a perfectly adjusted image in seconds.

The Dangbei MP1 Max marks a new era in home cinema, where cutting-edge technology, premium design, and effortless usability converge to create an unforgettable viewing experience.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.

Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" dangbe .

SOURCE Dangbei