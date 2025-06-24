Siegfund Transforms Into Siegpath: A Strategic Rebrand Paving The Way For The Future Of Professional Trading

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Hong Kong Sar , China

SiegFund, a fintech–driven proprietary trading platform, has officially completed its brand upgrade and will now operate as SiegPath , serving proprietary traders worldwide and ushering in a new chapter in global expansion. To further strengthen its rebranding, SiegPath has simultaneously launched its brand-new official website, built with a user-centric approach and equipped with a range of smart technologies to support the development of a distinctive and professional proprietary trading ecosystem. The new slogan, " We Pave the Path to Professional Trading ," reflects SiegPath's commitment to nurturing talent in the trading industry.



Strategic Alliance with Licensed Private Equity Funds and DMA Brokers

To fulfill its vision, SiegPath has formed a strategic alliance with a licensed Cayman Islands private equity fund and DMA brokers, setting a new standard in proprietary trading. This model delivers a regulated environment and supports long-term trader growth through integrated resources, risk controls, and secure, efficient technology.



SiegAITM: Transforming Trading with Intelligent Solutions for Retail Clients, Institutions, and Brokerages

SiegPath representative stated, "A cornerstone of SiegPath's transformation is the launch of SiegAITM , an advanced AI suit that redefines investment advisory, trading, customer support, and institutional research. It enhances service precision for retail clients, improves research efficiency and alpha generation for institutions, while cutting costs driving AUM growth for brokerages."



SiegAITM has been adopted by leading financial institutions and nominated for prestigious awards, including this year's "Best AI Market Analysis System," reaffirming SiegPath's leadership in financial innovation.



Key features include:



AI-Advisor : An intelligent investment advisory system that enables clients to input investment preferences and goals, generating personalised strategies with 24/7 availability and reduced investment thresholds.

AI-Trader : A real-time trading and risk control platform that utilises predictive models to analyse historical data, market sentiment, and order flows. It offers real-time portfolio monitoring, stop-loss automation, and margin call alerts to optimise strategies and ensure compliance.

AI-Support : An intelligent customer service solution powered by NLP, delivering instant query resolutions, emotion analysis, and voiceprint fraud detection. It significantly enhances brokerage support efficiency, boosting productivity by 50%.

AI-Research : A tool for institutional clients, enabling in-depth report generation through AI and aggregated data, freeing analysts to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring compliance through differential privacy protocols. AI-Community : A regulated social investment network designed to foster user engagement by clustering communities, filtering misinformation, and ensuring compliance in discussions.



A Path to the Fund Manager Community

SiegPath equips traders with flexible plans, professional tools, expert training, and AI mentorship, supporting their journey to professional trading. SiegCertifiedTM Traders earn prestigious fund manager status, joining an exclusive community that offers access to top-tier managers, industry events, and expert guidance-unlocking unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and career advancement.



A Global Vision for Expansion

SiegPath's rebranding marks the first step in global expansion strategy, leveraging fintech innovation to strengthen its presence in key markets. By integrating advanced technologies and financial solutions, SiegPath empowers traders and brokers worldwide.



