Dstny Group Appoints Pieter Verstraeten As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In order to enter the next phase of growth, it is crucial to bring all commercial functions under one strategy. As CRO, Pieter will oversee all revenue-generating functions, namely sales and customer success. Pieter is based at the Dstny headquarters in Belgium and reports directly to CEO Daan De Wever. He will play an important role in integrating cross-functional collaboration, making growth a responsibility for everyone at Dstny.

"I am very excited to join Dstny and contribute to building a growth engine that is both ambitious and customer-focused," says Pieter Verstraeten, CRO of the Dstny Group . "My focus will be on supporting the various teams, refining the approach, and translating the strategy into results."

Before joining Dstny, Pieter worked as Chief Strategy Officer at a leading technology company where he was responsible for strategic execution and transformation. Prior to that, he worked at Proximus for more than ten years in various GTM and strategic roles. With his extensive experience in scaling large and international organizations, he is now set to guide the One Dstny go-to-market teams through their next phase of development.

"As we enter the next phase of growth, it is essential to streamline all commercial activities within a single overarching strategy. The creation of the CRO position reflects a clear focus within the entire Dstny Group on commercial performance, customer experience, and operational excellence," explains Daan De Wever, CEO of the Dstny Group. "With his extensive experience in strategy and growth, combined with his background in technology and telecom, Pieter will be able to help the Dstny Group accelerate revenue growth, improve customer value, and reduce acquisition costs as a member of the management team."

About Dstny

Dstny makes hybrid work actually work by simplifying business communications across all boundaries - devices, locations, teams, and applications. Our solutions combine mobile-first architecture with patented technology to seamlessly integrate voice, video, and messaging into business-critical tools.

Through our AI-enabled platform and world-leading Microsoft Teams integration, we empower over 4 million users across 80+ markets to connect effortlessly with colleagues and customers, no matter where they work.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has over 1,000 employees in 7 European countries. Learn more at .

Contact

Christian Hed – CMO, Dstny

[email protected]

Tel: +46707187603

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Dstny