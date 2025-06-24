403
Pentagon Confirms Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike on Qatar Base
(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced Monday that missiles fired from Iran targeted a critical U.S. air base in Qatar, intensifying fears of escalating conflict in the region after U.S. air raids struck three major Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.
A Defense Department spokesperson confirmed, "I can confirm that al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today." The official added, "At this time, there are no reports of U.S. casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available.”
Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East, functions as the regional command center for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
This missile assault from Iran followed President Donald Trump’s directive for U.S. strikes on significant Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday morning.
Iran’s Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, declared Monday that the U.S. attacks "will not go unanswered."
In response, Trump warned that any Iranian counterattacks "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed" during the weekend strikes.
