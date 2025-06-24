Fuse Identities Launches Biometric Physical Access Card Powered By FPC's Advanced T-Shape Sensor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC), a global leader in biometric authentication technologies, is excited to announce that its partner, Fuse Identities, has launched its latest product, a cutting-edge biometric physical access card, equipped with the advanced FPC 1323 T-Shape sensor. This breakthrough solution delivers a new standard of secure, contactless identity verification for modern access control systems.

The new biometric access card is fully compatible with MIFARE Classic®, MIFARE DESFire®, and HID iCLASS® technologies, making it a seamless upgrade for organizations seeking to enhance security while maintaining system interoperability. Designed with versatility in mind, the card supports high-assurance authentication without compromising user convenience.

Availability and Target Markets

The biometric card will be commercially available starting July 2025, and is tailored for three key segments:



Critical Infrastructure : Enhancing perimeter and facility security in energy, water, transportation, and other essential services.

Enterprise : Providing robust, convenient access for corporate campuses, data centers, and high-security facilities. Temporary Identity for Immigrants : Supporting secure, verifiable identification for temporary residents and immigrants in Denmark , where ensuring identity integrity is a national priority.



Fuse Identities' new card offers enhanced privacy by ensuring all biometric data is stored and matched securely on the card, not in a central database, aligning with GDPR and global privacy regulations.

Adam Philpott, CEO at FPC, said:

“This launch by Fuse Identities is another clear signal that biometric access cards are gaining momentum in the market. We're proud to see our T-Shape sensor in another smart card product, powering Fuse Identities' innovative solution, which not only improves security and user experience but also showcases the growing adoption of biometrics for access. Our partnerships are proving that biometric smart cards for access are no longer futuristic-they're becoming the new standard.”

Kim Humborstad, CEO at Fuse Identities commented:

“At Fuse Identities, we're committed to making safeguarding identity both practical and future-ready. Our collaboration with Fingerprint Cards has been key to achieving that vision-integrating their proven T-Shape sensor into our biometric access card has strengthened both performance and trust. FPC's leadership in biometric innovation has enabled us to deliver an efficient solution that directly addresses clear market demands.”

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions – trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs – power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Fuse Identities

Fuse Identities develops next-generation secure identity solutions for physical and digital environments. The company leverages best-in-class technology and deep market insight to provide high-trust, user-friendly solutions across government and enterprise sectors.

