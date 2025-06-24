Eyenovia Climbs After-Hours On Revealing $50M Crypto Play And Validator Node Plans
Shares of Eyenovia drew heightened retail attention on Monday after the company disclosed it had acquired more than one million HYPE tokens, Hyperliquid's native cryptocurrency, at an average price of $34 per token, using proceeds from a newly closed $50 million private placement.
Eyenovia shares jumped 30.2% on Monday to close at $5.48, and rose another 3.3% after hours to $5.66.
The move will help Eyenovia build a strategic cryptocurrency reserve and operate a validator node on the Hyperliquid blockchain.
The company said it aims to generate yield through staking and strengthen its participation in the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
Eyenovia's validator plans will support blockchain activity on Hyperliquid while allowing the company to access native yield from staked HYPE.
With the pending board approval, the company expects to change its name to“Hyperion DeFi” and its ticker to“HYPD” in the coming days.
The update also included progress on the Optejet User Filled Device (UFD), a novel digital ophthalmic delivery platform.
The company confirmed it remains on track for FDA registration in September and is in discussions with partners targeting over-the-counter applications in artificial tears and lens rewetting.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'high' message volume.
One user on Stocktwits said they expect Eyenovia to open around $6.50 in the next session.
Another user said that the stock appears to be gaining momentum and could shape up to be a multi-day runner, suggesting the news might take a day or two to fully reflect in the price.
The stock has declined 42.9% so far in 2025.
