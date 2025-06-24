Expert Explains Why Exchange Prices For Gas Rise In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Director of Energy Programmes at Ukrainian Institute of the Future NGO Andrian Prokip in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Previously, Ukrnafta was selling its gas on the market at the price that was set there. After Russians started attacks on Ukrainian gas production facilities, Naftogaz was concerned about a shortage of gas to supply consumers under the PSO obligations (household consumers, heat and electricity producers). They convinced the government to let Ukrnafta sell its gas at a preferential price. Accordingly, the amount of domestically produced gas on the Ukrainian market has reduced,” Prokip told.

In his words, gas prices on the Ukrainian market used to be lower than those in Europe.

“The supply has decreased, gas imports have started and, accordingly, our price has caught up with the European one,” Prokip added.

As noted by the expert, for now, Ukrainian exchange prices for gas will be following European ones.

A reminder that, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, exchange prices for gas in Ukraine exceeded UAH 31,550 per 1,000 cubic meters (VAT included), which is the highest value since November 24, 2022. Gas prices on the Ukrainian market had increased by 26% since early June 2025 and by 1.6 times since early May 2025.

Photo: Channel 24