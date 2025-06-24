Expert Explains Why Exchange Prices For Gas Rise In Ukraine
“Previously, Ukrnafta was selling its gas on the market at the price that was set there. After Russians started attacks on Ukrainian gas production facilities, Naftogaz was concerned about a shortage of gas to supply consumers under the PSO obligations (household consumers, heat and electricity producers). They convinced the government to let Ukrnafta sell its gas at a preferential price. Accordingly, the amount of domestically produced gas on the Ukrainian market has reduced,” Prokip told.
In his words, gas prices on the Ukrainian market used to be lower than those in Europe.
“The supply has decreased, gas imports have started and, accordingly, our price has caught up with the European one,” Prokip added.
As noted by the expert, for now, Ukrainian exchange prices for gas will be following European ones.
A reminder that, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, exchange prices for gas in Ukraine exceeded UAH 31,550 per 1,000 cubic meters (VAT included), which is the highest value since November 24, 2022. Gas prices on the Ukrainian market had increased by 26% since early June 2025 and by 1.6 times since early May 2025.
Photo: Channel 24
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment