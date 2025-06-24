403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazam Raises $6.2 Million In Series B From IFC, Vertex Ventures SEA & India And Avaana Capital
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd June: Kazam, India's fastest-scaling EV energy-tech company, has raised $6.2 million in Series B funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and existing investors Vertex Ventures SEA & India and Avaana Capital Advisors. The investment will fuel Kazam's expansion across markets with its energy transition tools to accelerate adoption of sustainable mobility.
This latest round brings Bangalore-headquartered Kazam's total capital raised to $19.2 million, including $13 million in equity funding in past rounds led by Avaana Capital Advisors, Vertex Ventures SEA & India, and Chakra Ventures.
"Kazam is building the digital infrastructure for EVs at scale, something that's critical as the world transitions to clean mobility," said Akshay Shekhar, CEO and Co-Founder Kazam. "IFC's backing signals confidence in our platform's potential to decarbonize transport, especially across emerging markets."
"EVs are key to accelerating India's economic growth and energy transition. However, limited charging infrastructure remains a challenge. Our investment in Kazam aligns with IFC's strategy to catalyze the growth of the electric mobility ecosystem. It will help scale the EV ecosystem and expand access to charging infrastructure, supporting the broader adoption of clean transportation across the country," said Wendy Werner, Country Head, India and Maldives, IFC.
Kazam has seen rapid growth, with revenues rising 4X from $1.5 million in FY24 to $6 million in FY25, and targets $12 million in revenue this fiscal, with EBITDA positivity in sight.
Today, Kazam has on boarded over 68,000 chargers, enabled 5 million+ charging sessions, and facilitated 45 GWh of energy, resulting in 46,000 tons of CO2 avoided. Just last month, the platform powered 25 million electric km across 80 cities and 10 countries.
This funding marks a pivotal moment as Kazam scales its technology and reach, bringing reliable, accessible EV charging to the forefront of the global energy transition.
About Kazam
Launched in 2020, Kazam is a pioneering e-mobility startup that offers device-agnostic solutions to EV charging & battery swapping operators, vehicle OEMs, fleet operators, and electricity grid companies. Through its innovative software and hardware solutions, Kazam empowers operators and vehicle owners to control, manage, and analyze their charging assets, effectively addressing the critical issue of range anxiety and making EV charging more accessible across India.
The company was co-founded by Akshay Shekhar, CEO, and Vaibhav Tyagi, CTO, with a vision to revolutionize the EV landscape globally. Kazam is also a Founding Alliance Member of the Unified Energy Interface (UEI), a UPI-like software for the energy sector, powered by the Beck Protocol.
This latest round brings Bangalore-headquartered Kazam's total capital raised to $19.2 million, including $13 million in equity funding in past rounds led by Avaana Capital Advisors, Vertex Ventures SEA & India, and Chakra Ventures.
"Kazam is building the digital infrastructure for EVs at scale, something that's critical as the world transitions to clean mobility," said Akshay Shekhar, CEO and Co-Founder Kazam. "IFC's backing signals confidence in our platform's potential to decarbonize transport, especially across emerging markets."
"EVs are key to accelerating India's economic growth and energy transition. However, limited charging infrastructure remains a challenge. Our investment in Kazam aligns with IFC's strategy to catalyze the growth of the electric mobility ecosystem. It will help scale the EV ecosystem and expand access to charging infrastructure, supporting the broader adoption of clean transportation across the country," said Wendy Werner, Country Head, India and Maldives, IFC.
Kazam has seen rapid growth, with revenues rising 4X from $1.5 million in FY24 to $6 million in FY25, and targets $12 million in revenue this fiscal, with EBITDA positivity in sight.
Today, Kazam has on boarded over 68,000 chargers, enabled 5 million+ charging sessions, and facilitated 45 GWh of energy, resulting in 46,000 tons of CO2 avoided. Just last month, the platform powered 25 million electric km across 80 cities and 10 countries.
This funding marks a pivotal moment as Kazam scales its technology and reach, bringing reliable, accessible EV charging to the forefront of the global energy transition.
About Kazam
Launched in 2020, Kazam is a pioneering e-mobility startup that offers device-agnostic solutions to EV charging & battery swapping operators, vehicle OEMs, fleet operators, and electricity grid companies. Through its innovative software and hardware solutions, Kazam empowers operators and vehicle owners to control, manage, and analyze their charging assets, effectively addressing the critical issue of range anxiety and making EV charging more accessible across India.
The company was co-founded by Akshay Shekhar, CEO, and Vaibhav Tyagi, CTO, with a vision to revolutionize the EV landscape globally. Kazam is also a Founding Alliance Member of the Unified Energy Interface (UEI), a UPI-like software for the energy sector, powered by the Beck Protocol.
User :- Aman Singh
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment