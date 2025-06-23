Xanadu Opens $10M Advanced Photonic Packaging Facility In Ontario

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to supporting Xanadu's internal hardware roadmap, the facility will also serve as a national resource for advanced manufacturing, now open to external customers including academic institutions, startups, and industry leaders developing next-generation photonic and quantum devices.

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, officially opened the new facility at the company's Toronto headquarters.

"Xanadu's advanced photonic packaging facility represents the kind of world-class innovation Canada is known for," said Minister Solomon. "It strengthens our domestic quantum supply chain, accelerates commercial readiness, and reinforces our position as a global leader in quantum technologies. This is a proud moment for Canada as we scale our quantum ambitions into industrial capability and global impact."

Xanadu's advanced packaging line integrates custom tooling and proprietary processes developed in-house, with capabilities including ultra-low loss coupling for photonic integrated circuits (PICs), high-precision alignment and hybrid bonding for quantum-grade performance and tailored workflows for R&D, prototyping, and pre-production volumes.

"This facility isn't just a big technical achievement-it's also a strategic one," said Christian Weedbrook, CEO of Xanadu. "By building domestic capacity for high-performance photonic packaging, we're strengthening Canada's position as a global hub for quantum technology innovation."

This milestone adds critical manufacturing capacity to Canada's quantum ecosystem, reducing reliance on international packaging providers and enabling secure, domestic production of quantum hardware components. It also contributes to the growth of a sovereign quantum supply chain, spanning chips, cryogenics, electronics, and control systems. The facility was supported in part by federal investment from the Strategic Innovation Fund aligned with national priorities to secure Canada's leadership in quantum technologies.

About Xanadu: Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @XanaduAI.

