Rezolve Ai To Be Added To Russell Indices After Revenue Surge: Retail Echoes Confidence

Rezolve Ai (RZLV), a company providing AI-driven retail engagement, is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indices, effective after the close of trading on June 27.

The company's addition follows the annual reconstitution by FTSE Russell, a widely followed event for institutional asset managers.

This inclusion marks a significant achievement for Rezolve Ai, which recently surpassed $70 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), beating internal expectations by several months.

The company now anticipates crossing the $100 million ARR mark before the end of 2025.

Rezolve Ai offers AI-powered consumer engagement tools tailored for real-time applications across retail, logistics, and financial sectors.

Its momentum has been fueled by deepening partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). These collaborations include integrating the company's proprietary large language model, brainpowa LLM, into Microsoft Azure and expanding its reach through availability on Google Cloud Marketplace.

“Joining the Russell indices is more than a symbolic milestone, it's a strong signal that the market is taking notice as we've gone from zero to $70 million ARR in less than two quarters,” said Chairman and CEO, Daniel M. Wagner.

As of June 12, Rezolve's platform footprint surpassed 40 million consumer devices and 16 million monthly active users.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Rezolve Ai improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day. The message volume turned to 'high' from 'normal'.

RZLV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11.50 a.m. ET on Jun.23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user has added 10,000 shares following the news.

Rezolve Ai stock has lost over 46% year-to-date and over 82% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.