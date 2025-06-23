Metaguest.AI Incorporated Reaffirms $1,000,000 Secured Loan Facility And Provides Update On Financing Progress
To date, the Company has closed an initial tranche totaling $193,000 under the Facility, originally announced on May 9, 2025. The Facility bears interest at 12% per annum and includes a 12% loan advance fee, payable in Class A Common Shares of Metaguest at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. Each loan tranche is for a 12-month term and may be extended by the Company for an additional six months.
The Company is actively engaged with investors and expects to complete further closings under the Facility. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.
The loans are secured by a general security agreement over the Company's assets and rank pari passu with the Company's existing secured convertible loan, which was amended on May 14, 2025, to extend the maturity date and increase the principal amount to $270,674.
For more information about the Facility, please contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment