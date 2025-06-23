Metaguest.AI Incorporated Reaffirms $1,000,000 Secured Loan Facility And Provides Update On Financing Progress

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Metaguest Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services, is pleased to reaffirm and provide an update on its previously announced secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000 (the "Facility").

To date, the Company has closed an initial tranche totaling $193,000 under the Facility, originally announced on May 9, 2025. The Facility bears interest at 12% per annum and includes a 12% loan advance fee, payable in Class A Common Shares of Metaguest at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. Each loan tranche is for a 12-month term and may be extended by the Company for an additional six months.

The Company is actively engaged with investors and expects to complete further closings under the Facility. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The loans are secured by a general security agreement over the Company's assets and rank pari passu with the Company's existing secured convertible loan, which was amended on May 14, 2025, to extend the maturity date and increase the principal amount to $270,674.

