Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Bans National Air Carriers From Using Airspace Of Several Middle East Countries


2025-06-23 03:10:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 23. Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee has imposed a ban on national air carriers from using the airspace of several Middle Eastern countries, Trend reports via the committee.

Starting from June 13, 2025, due to the high level of threat to civil aviation safety arising from the situation in the Middle East, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has prohibited Kazakh airlines from flying through the airspace of six countries: Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

As a result, airlines operating passenger flights to the Middle East are avoiding the airspace of these countries and flying alternative routes.

To note, on June 17 of this year, the SCAT airline operated a flight on the Ashgabat–Astana route to evacuate 89 citizens of Kazakhstan from Iran. The flight was carried out in full compliance with the current restrictions.

