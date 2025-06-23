Mambapanel Launches Public Face Search Tool To Help Verify Identities And Spot Deepfakes
The platform is designed for anyone looking to double-check an image, spot fake profiles, or track down misuse of their own photos. With concerns around deepfakes and online impersonation on the rise, MambaPanel offers a practical way to bring clarity in a space that's often anything but.
What sets it apart is speed and reach. MambaPanel searches through over 10 billion indexed images from social platforms, forums, blogs, and more-delivering results in under a minute. Matches come with confidence scores and direct links to where those images were found.
There's a free“Lite” search option for quick checks, while more in-depth scans are available through Standard and Deep Search plans. Each tier is designed to fit different needs-from everyday safety to more thorough investigations.
A spokesperson for the platform said,“MambaPanel wasn't built for surveillance or controversy. It's about transparency-giving people a tool to protect themselves online. Whether it's a suspicious dating profile or a photo that doesn't seem quite right, we think everyone should be able to get answers quickly and privately.”
The company says it takes privacy seriously. Uploaded photos aren't stored, and users can delete their search history at any time.
As face recognition tech becomes more accessible-and more powerful-MambaPanel positions itself as a tool for digital self-defense, helping users stay a step ahead in an online world where images can travel faster than facts.
