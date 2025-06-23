Cloudhospital And Microsoft Partner To Advance AI-Powered Healthcare Services And Expand Global Reach

Seoul, South Korea - June 23, 2025 - CloudHospital , a global healthcare technology platform led by CEO Suleyman Nazarov, has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft , represented by Joo-Hyun Song, Head of SME&C, to co-develop artificial intelligence–driven medical content services using Azure OpenAI Service and accelerate international expansion.

CloudHospital provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to help hospitals and clinics attract and manage international patients. Through its infrastructure, medical institutions can build multilingual digital systems in over 40 languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, and Russian. These systems enable streamlined global marketing, patient scheduling, payments, and aftercare in a single platform. The platform also features AI-powered patient management, multilingual communication automation, and workflow optimization.

As part of the collaboration, CloudHospital will launch its SaaS offering on Azure Marketplace and jointly develop an AI medical agent solution, guiding patients and supporting hospitals with automated communication. The two companies will cooperate throughout the entire development process-from proof of concept (PoC) to official release. According to CloudHospital CTO Hyounwoo Sung,“Beyond generative AI, the project focuses on a multi-agent architecture where one AI generates, another reviews, and another manages. This layered model improves both safety and performance.”

The initiative also supports content creation optimized for both Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), ensuring visibility across search engines and AI platforms. Additionally, CloudHospital is integrating Azure OpenAI Service into patient communication workflows to automate first- and second-stage interactions on platforms such as WhatsApp, including aftercare. Microsoft will provide guidance on technical implementation and ethical standards.

The collaboration will support CloudHospital's global rollout, with plans to expand into the United States, Malaysia, and Latin America following recent launches in India and Singapore. A U.S. corporate entity is scheduled for establishment later this year. As a first step, a domestic seminar will be hosted in Q3 for Korean hospitals and clinics, focusing on the theme“Activating Global Expansion Through AI.”

CEO Suleyman Nazarov stated,“By combining CloudHospital's medical content database and hospital data with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, a trusted, globally scalable healthcare platform is being developed to serve the next generation of medical innovation.”