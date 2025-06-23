Mclaren Health Care Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving McLaren Health Care. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site

On August 5, 2024, McLaren Health Care (“McLaren”) identified suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, McLaren determined that cybercriminals infiltrated the inadequately secured computer systems of McLaren Health Care and Karmanos Cancer Institute. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and stole files containing the sensitive personal information of 743,131 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Medical information

Health insurance information Driver's license numbers



If you received notice of the McLaren data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the McLaren Health Care data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE .

