Mclaren Health Care Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On August 5, 2024, McLaren Health Care (“McLaren”) identified suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, McLaren determined that cybercriminals infiltrated the inadequately secured computer systems of McLaren Health Care and Karmanos Cancer Institute. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and stole files containing the sensitive personal information of 743,131 individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Medical information Health insurance information Driver's license numbers
If you received notice of the McLaren data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach
As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.
