Etihad Rail Launches Second Edition Of Global Rail Innovation Award, Offering AED 1 Million Grant To Advance Transport Infrastructure
Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has announced the launch of the second edition of its Global Rail Innovation Award. This prestigious initiative features an AED 1,000,000 grant designed to inspire and accelerate transformative solutions in transport, mobility, and logistics. The award is open for submissions from startups, research institutions, technology leaders, and innovators worldwide, with finalists and winners to be honored at the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference 2025, taking place from September 30 to October 2 at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.
