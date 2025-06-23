Meijer Earns Its Highest Great Place To Work® Scores Ever

The Great Place to Work® certification recognizes employers for creating an outstanding employee experience based on responses to The Trust Index SurveyTM, an organization-wide assessment of culture. This survey measures employee feedback across key dimensions of workplace culture, including credibility, fairness, respect, camaraderie and pride.

"Our team members are telling us that across the company we are creating a supportive environment that encourages learning and growth," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "This not only makes Meijer a Great Place to Work, but also helps cultivate a welcoming atmosphere for our customers to shop."

Meijer encourages teams to foster a culture of gratitude through the company's "mteam" program, an online platform where team members can recognize each other for contributions that make a difference, and leaders can recognize their team's outstanding performance and everyday excellence. Along with appreciative notes, team members receive points through the program, which can be redeemed for extra pay or gift cards, merchandise, experiences, or donated to charity. In 2024, team members recognized their peers more than 4 million times.

"We continue to push ourselves to find new ways to enhance our team member experience," said Michelle Hall, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our team members are core to our success, so we want to be sure they feel appreciated and valued. These results show that we are focusing on the right areas."

Meijer team members are eligible to receive a variety of benefits, including weekly pay, team member discounts, and flexible scheduling. The retailer also invests in the success of its team members, offering free education, career advancement opportunities, paid parental leave, childcare discounts, access to multiple health insurance plan options, and the option for 401(k) retirement contributions.

Those interested in working at Meijer can view current open positions at href="" rel="nofollow" meije .

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" meije .

SOURCE Meijer