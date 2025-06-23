Classic Wines Of California Expands Fine Wine Portfolio With Addition Of Four Strategic Partnerships

CERES, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey Tedd, EVP of Classic Wines of California, announces new partnerships with four distinguished, family-owned California wine companies: Whitehall Lane Winery (St. Helena, CA), Resurrection Brands featuring McManis Family Vineyards and LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards (Modesto, CA), Guthrie Family Wines (Sonoma, CA), and Merriam Vineyards (Healdsburg, CA). These strategic additions reflect Classic's continued investment in expanding its fine wine portfolio and deepening its presence across the state with partners who share a commitment to quality, sustainability, and heritage.

These collaborations align with Classic's strategic growth initiative, which include investing tens of millions of dollars in strengthening infrastructure, investing in talent, and curating a portfolio of exceptional brands that reflect the depth and excellence of California wine country.

"As a family-owned company deeply rooted in California for four generations, our goal is to be the most trusted, best-in-class partner for California wineries," said Dominic Engels, CEO of Classic Wines of California. "We are committed to serving the wine industry with operational excellence, strategic focus, and deep respect for the craft. Welcoming Whitehall Lane, Resurrection Brands, Guthrie Family Wines, and Merriam Vineyards into our portfolio is a proud moment in that mission. This is just the first of many new partnerships to come."

About the Wineries

Whitehall Lane Winery , founded in 1979 and owned by the Leonardini family since 1993, farms approximately 145 estate acres in the Rutherford, St. Helena, and Oak Knoll AVAs of Napa Valley. A Napa Green certified estate, the winery is recognized for its world-class Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

Resurrection Brands brings two multi-generational, family-owned wineries: McManis Family Vineyards and LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards. With a shared ethos of sustainability, innovation, and deep Central Valley farming roots, Resurrection Brands brings together two powerhouse producers dedicated to elevating the region's profile through premium wine offerings and regenerative practices.

Guthrie Family Wines , founded by Blair and Caroline Guthrie, brings a modern, minimalist approach to Sonoma winemaking rooted in sustainability and transparency. Sourcing from organically and biodynamically farmed vineyards and using low-intervention techniques, Guthrie crafts crisp, clean white and chillable red wines such as Picpoul Blanc, Vermentino, Carbonic Grenache and Gamay Noir.

Merriam Vineyards is a family-owned certified organic estate vineyard and winery located in Healdsburg. Situated in the Eastern Hills of the Russian River Valley, the winery is dedicated to sustainable farming, French-inspired varietals, exceptional hospitality, and environmental stewardship.

With the addition of these standout producers, Classic Wines of California reinforces its role as a trusted distribution partner for family-led, premium wineries. Whitehall Lane, Resurrection Brands, Guthrie Family Wines, and Merriam Vineyards will benefit from Classic's statewide network, trade support, and marketing resources, positioning them for thoughtful, sustained growth in the fine wine market.

About Classic Wines of California

Classic Wines of California is a premier wine and spirits distributor dedicated to serving California's diverse retail and restaurant community. The company offers vertically integrated capabilities through its affiliation with Bivio Trucking, allowing for seamless logistics and reliable service across the state. As a family-owned company, it brings deep industry expertise, exceptional service, and an expansive portfolio of high-quality products to the marketplace. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Classic Wines

