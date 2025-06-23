MENAFN - Investor Ideas) -->Breaking Gold Stock News - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Secures $3.3 Million Financing to Advance into Near-Term Gold Production

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 23, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU ) (OTCQB: ESAUF ) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which was conditionally reserved with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on June 5, 2025. The Offering consisted of 4,541,845 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.73 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,315,547.

The financing saw strong continued support from existing investors, including key stakeholders as well as New York-based hedge funds and family offices. Their ongoing participation highlights the growing institutional confidence in ESGold's clean production model and its near-term exploration potential.

"This financing marks a critical milestone for ESGold," said Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold Corp. "With construction now underway, we are entering the final stages before initiating production. Together with our partners, we are building ESGold into Canada's next producing mining company."

Each Unit in the Offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.91 per share price for a period of 18 months from the date of closing.

In connection with the financing, the company will pay a cash finder's fee of C$150,930 and issue 206,755 finders' warrants. The finders' warrants will be exercisable into common shares for a period of 18 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of C$0.91 cents per common share.

All securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the offering under applicable securities legislation. The Offering is subject to CSE approval, and the Company anticipates that it will close within five (5) business days on June 30, 2025.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

