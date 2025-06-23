Mobile Mining Revolutionise Crypto Wealth For Daily Traders

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

An Estonian-based blockchain project is upending traditional cryptocurrency mining by enabling everyday mobile users to mine Bitcoin Solaris via a smartphone app. The Solaris Nova App, currently in its private beta, allows earning tokens through adaptive, low‐energy background processes-sidestepping the need for ASIC rigs and high electricity costs.

The platform combines conventional Proof‐of‐Work with Delegated Proof‐of‐Stake, boasting energy efficiency nearly 99.95% lower than Bitcoin yet capable of processing over 10,000 transactions per second with two‐second finality. It includes built‐in wallet features, real‐time analytics, gamified leaderboards and a marketplace for leasing computational power, aiming for a secure but user‐friendly experience.

Engagement has surged. Over 11,500 users have joined the presale, contributing more than $5 million, at an average price of $8 a token, with scheduled price increases to $9 ahead of a $20 launch value. Phase 7 is underway, confirming momentum as the project enters its final presale phase.

Independent audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins, plus KYC verification, reinforce security credibility. Market analysts such as Ainvest note the platform's one‐tap mining and liquid staking features as transformational for retail traders.

Bitcoin Solaris's dual‐layer architecture merges SHA‐256 Proof‐of‐Work with a high-speed Delegated Proof‐of‐Stake layer. This enables smartphone‐based mining via the Nova App, steering the network's validation duties to unused storage and CPU cycles-a model described as authentic on-chain participation rather than gamified simulation.

Device‐level mining accommodates Android, iOS, desktop and browser setups. It adjusts load according to hardware: simpler algorithmic backend for phones, scalable tasks for laptops. Energy consumption remains negligible compared to traditional setups. These advancements allow earning BTC‐S tokens immediately, even enabling leasing of computing capacity via smart contracts, and fostering deeper DeFi involvement through liquid staking.

See also Coinbase Aims to Tokenise US Equities via Blockchain Push

Tokenomics emulate Bitcoin's scarcity: 21 million total tokens, with 66.7% allocated to mining over 90 years, 20% set aside for presale, and 5% for liquidity. Early presale investors also access bonus slots-up to 10% in earlier phases-highlighting the company's emphasis on accessible wealth-building.

Crypto commentators highlight its egalitarian potential. Coin World describes it as aimed at making mining accessible to average traders. Analytics Insight suggests mobile mining is generating a wave of new crypto millionaires. Observers such as Crypto Nitro, Crypto Infinity and Crypto Show emphasise its blend of energy efficiency with scalability and inclusivity.

Technical infrastructure rests on security measures, including zero‐knowledge proofs, rotating smart validator sets and continuous audits. Developers argue this permits afforded decentralisation without sacrificing speed or integrity.

Operationally, the project is on a tight timeline: the private beta is active, presale entering its final stage, and full exchange listing expected by July–August. Marketing strategies include referral bonuses, token rewards and daily spins, designed to sustain engagement as broader exposure looms.

Critics note that presale hype may inflate expectations and urge diligence. But Bitcoin Solaris counters with transparent audits, robust KYC, and smart contract evidence of functioning architecture. The simplicity of an app‐based mining system breaks from older models that few retail users can access profitably.

Industry significance could be profound. By transforming everyday devices into contributors to blockchain consensus, Bitcoin Solaris substantially lowers barriers. This may redefine early‐phase crypto wealth dynamics, where first movers historically held advantage via specialist mining investments.

As global attention turns to scalable, eco‐conscious blockchain models, Bitcoin Solaris positions itself at the intersection of accessibility and utility. With the Nova App reaching beta testers and node count rising, the platform is providing tangible participation alternatives for small investors.

See also Thailand Unveils Crypto Payment Pilot for Tourists in Phuket

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?