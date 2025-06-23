EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/IPO

Mutares intends to float its portfolio company Terranor Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm

Aims for a listing of Terranor Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm in June 2025

One of the leading providers of operations and maintenance services with revenues of approx. EUR 285 million (SEK 3,147 million) in 2024

Successful turnaround strategy implemented by Mutares since Terranor Group AB (publ)'s inception as a stand-alone entity in 2020/2021 Mutares remains a committed majority shareholder Munich, June 23, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) is contemplating a listing of its portfolio company Terranor Group AB (publ) (“Terranor”) through a public offering on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (“Nasdaq First North”) in Stockholm. Trading is expected to start at the end of June 2025. Terranor was acquired as a carve-out of NCC's road maintenance operations in Sweden and Finland in 2020 and Denmark in 2021. The company is today one of the leading providers of operations and maintenance (O&M) for state and municipal roads in these countries, with revenues of approx. EUR 285 million (SEK 3,147 million) in 2024. During Mutares' ownership, Terranor has developed its market share through its tender strategy and is today well positioned in the Nordic region with a range of state, municipal and, to a limited extent, private contracts within road operation and maintenance services. An IPO would provide an investment opportunity for institutional and retail investors to tap into this market, driven by an underlying increase in spending as a result of the focus on maintenance deficits at the state level. Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments:“We are excited to explore the IPO track for Terranor, a company offering services critical to societal infrastructure. This contemplated listing of Terranor marks a fantastic success for the buy-and-build approach and value creation strategy. Mutares would remain the majority shareholder following the offering.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

