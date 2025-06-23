Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
Share buyback – 22. Interim Reporting
In the time period from June 16, 2025 until and including June 20, 2025, a number of 14,075 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including June 20, 2025, amounts to 364,667 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
