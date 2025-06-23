Adani Sets Up India's First Independent 5 MW Green Hydrogen Facility In Kutch, Gujarat

MENAFN - KNN India)India's first off‐grid green hydrogen plant-an innovative pilot project-has officially begun operations in Kutch, Gujarat.

Built by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), the clean-energy arm of Adani Enterprises, this 5 MW facility is fully powered by solar energy and incorporates an integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling entirely off-grid operation.

At the heart of the plant is a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyser system engineered to dynamically adjust to fluctuating renewable energy inputs. This capability enhances operational flexibility and efficiency, while maintaining top safety and performance standards.

This kind of real-time responsiveness marks a new era in decentralised hydrogen production, especially valuable in areas where grid power is unreliable or unavailable.

Adani describes the facility as a milestone in India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, setting a benchmark for clean-tech in emissions-intensive industries like fertilisers, refining, and heavy transport.

As a proof-of-concept ahead of the proposed larger Green Hydrogen Hub at Mundra, this plant showcases the group's ambition to scale hydrogen production and derivatives-such as green ammonia, methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel-both domestically and for export.

Hydrogen produced via electrolysis using renewable energy-so-called "green hydrogen"-combines environmental benefits with water-vapour-only emissions at the point of use. This contrasts starkly with grey hydrogen, which is derived from fossil fuels and noxious emissions.

The Kutch pilot, though modest in scale, demonstrates India's technical preparedness and strategic intent. Integrating solar, BESS, and smart electrolysis, it offers a replicable model for decentralised, clean energy hubs.

Its success will be critical in accelerating the country's ambition to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 and to emerge as a global leader in clean-fuel exports.

