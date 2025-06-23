A New Landmark For Fun: Timezone's Largest Flagship Venue Opens At Inorbit Mall Malad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Timezone, the leading brand in family and social entertainment from Australia, opens its largest, most immersive and experience-driven flagship venue in India, at Inorbit Mall Malad . This milestone comes over two decades after the brand's first Indian venue debuted at the same location. Spanning an impressive 24,626 sqft across levels 1 and 2, this new destination is set to become Mumbai's ultimate hub for play, food, and unforgettable celebrations.

Timezone unveils it's new avatar, with 100+ games

The flagship Timezone venue is designed to set a new benchmark in experiential entertainment. Guests of all ages will discover a vibrant, dynamic environment packed with features crafted for fun and togetherness:



6-Lane Social Bowling: Perfect for relaxed hangouts and friendly matches, no bowling shoes required!

Bumper Cars: Timeless excitement in a vibrant, safe arena for everyone to enjoy.

Laser Tag Arena: Fully immersive, interactive, and perfect for those seeking competitive thrills.

100+ Exciting Games: Including fan favourites like Zap Cricket and VR Warship, alongside the latest releases.

India's First Timezone Café: A full-fledged, 60-seater café serving scrumptious food, fun beverages, and premium treats. 3 Party Rooms: Dedicated spaces suitable for celebrations of all kinds-birthdays, college reunions, corporate events, and private get-togethers. Each party is made hassle-free with dedicated hosts taking care of every detail, so guests can simply relax and enjoy the fun.

Where Fun, Food, and Connection Come Together

The Timezone Café marks its debut as India's first in-venue concept, offering a delectable menu designed for sharing and indulgence. With 26 fusion-inspired food items crafted to delight all age groups, the café's contemporary plating style encourages sharing with family and friends. Beverages range from handcrafted mocktails like the Japanese Mojito Magic and Kashmiri Rose Pulpy Lychee Cooler, to thick shakes, kid-friendly Crispy Caramel, and locally inspired Shikanji. Coffee lovers can enjoy freshly brewed coffee with a twist-Turkish Coffee and Black Forest options.

Food highlights include Green Harvest Pizza (light thin crust), Smoked BBQ Delight, Bombay Kheema Pav, Smoked Pulled Chicken Burger, Watermelon Feta Salad, and Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake. Every dish is made with premium, five-star grade imported ingredients, with no artificial colours or MSG.

Unforgettable Celebrations Made Simple

At Timezone Inorbit Mall Malad, every celebration is transformed into a special occasion. Whether it's a child's birthday, a college reunion, a corporate event, or a casual get-together, guests can expect a seamless, memorable experience. Timezone's dedicated party hosts are on hand to coordinate everything from setup and catering to entertainment, ensuring that both organizers and guests can focus on enjoying the festivities. Each of the three party rooms is designed for comfort and fun, providing the perfect backdrop for photos, laughter, and shared moments. With customizable packages that fit any group size or theme, Timezone Inorbit Mall Malad delivers celebrations without any of the usual stress.

A Milestone for Mumbai and Timezone

Reflecting on this achievement, Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of Timezone India , shares,“It is serendipitous that our new flagship venue is located where the first Timezone in India was launched in 2004. This new venue, is a celebration of Timezone's commitment to innovation and creating unforgettable experiences. With the largest, most immersive play environment in India, the debut of our first Timezone Café, and three dedicated party rooms, we are redefining social entertainment for families, friends, and groups. Every element is designed to connect people, spark joy, and make every visit memorable, setting a new standard for entertainment in the country.”

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO at Inorbit Malls India , adds:“This moment celebrates the strong partnership between Inorbit and Timezone spanning over two decades. From their first venue at our mall to today's launch of their flagship venue, we've come full circle. It shows our commitment to growing together and always bringing fresh experiences to our customers.”

Plan Your Visit

Timezone Inorbit Mall Malad is now open to the public, welcoming guests from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Monday to Sunday. Located on levels 1 & 2, Inorbit Mall Malad, Mumbai, the venue invites Mumbaikars to experience a new era of social entertainment.