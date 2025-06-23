Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Acquires Nautical Ventures To Launch First Integrated Electric Boat Dealership In North America

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a leader in high-voltage electric marine propulsion, has acquired Nautical Ventures Group, a top U.S. boat dealership and 2024 Boating Industry“Dealer of the Year.” The move establishes North America's first combined electric boat propulsion and dealership platform, pairing Vision Marine's E-Motion(TM) powertrain with Nautical Ventures' extensive retail network, inventory, and service capabilities.

With nine Florida locations and a portfolio that includes brands like Axopar, Yamaha, and Beneteau, Nautical Ventures provides Vision Marine direct access to one of the world's most active boating markets. The acquisition adds direct-to-consumer capabilities, expanded revenue streams, and positions the company to scale nationwide. Funded through cash, a seller's note, and stock, the deal was advised by ThinkEquity.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a leading innovator in high-voltage electric propulsion systems for the recreational marine industry. The Company's E-MotionTM powertrain offers OEMs and consumers a scalable, zero-emission, high-performance alternative to internal combustion systems. Vision Marine's mission is to transform the boating experience through technology, efficiency, and integrated end-to-end electric solutions. Visit:

