Techmediabreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Reports Surge In Demand For All-In-One Smart Ceiling Fan And Heater Ahead Of Q3 Launch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX) , a disruptive smart home technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents, announced strong domestic and international demand for its newly patented all-in-one smart ceiling fan and heater. The dual-function product, addressing a multi-billion-dollar market for year-round comfort solutions, will launch in Q3 2025 in multiple models and colors for both residential and commercial use. Production is underway, and SKYX expects the product's success to play a key role in achieving cash-flow positive operations next year.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn .

