Investornewsbreaks IBN Named Media Partner For 3Rd Annual AI World Week In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a corporate communications and content distribution company with a portfolio of over 70 investor-facing brands, has been named the official media partner for the, taking place Oct. 8, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Hosted by AI World Society (AIWS) Circle in collaboration with the AI World Journal, the full-day event will bring together global experts to explore AI trends, ethics, and innovation.

As media sponsor, IBN will deploy its multi-brand distribution network and advanced communications platforms to elevate visibility for the conference, speakers, and sponsors. IBN will also support two related networking events hosted by AIWS Circle in New York City on Sept. 8 and San Francisco on Sept. 12.

To view the full press release, visit

