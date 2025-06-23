Dubai Sheikh Donates Medical Equipment To Jawzjan Hospital
SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Five medical equipment worth more than 50,000 US dollars have been donated to the 200-bed hospital in northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Monday.
Financial and Administrative Director for Public Health Department Qudratullah said the equipment would meet the needs and strengthen health services in maternity ward, emergency services and ultrasound departments.
He said the equipment included a patient monitor stand, delivery table, ultrasound (sinology) machine, sterilization machine (autoclave), and a black and white printer.
The assistance was donated to Public Health Department by Shaikh Sarwar bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a sheikh from the United Arab Emirates residing in Dubai, Qudratullah added.
According to him, about 50 percent of challenges caused by lack of medical equipment at this medical center have been resolved.
Recently, the process of equipping health centers has been strengthened and this aid is part of ongoing effort to improve health services for residents in the province.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment