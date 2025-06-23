World Insurance Associates Further Expands Presence In Louisiana

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-23 01:16:32
ISELIN, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of five entities with locations across Louisiana on March 1, 2025. The agencies are Insurance Unlimited of Louisiana, LLC ("IU"), Erwin Insurance Agency, Inc. ("Erwin"), Burke & Burke Insurance Marketing Inc. ("Burke & Burke"), Courtney Insurance Services, Inc. ("Courtney"), and US Principal Insurance ("USPI") Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The entities provide comprehensive property and casualty and employee benefit insurance products to businesses across numerous industries, as well as to individuals.

"I would like to warmly welcome all the agencies to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Founder of World. "With this transaction, World further increases its presence in the Louisiana market. In addition, these agencies bring experienced and tenured employees to our team. I look forward to their continued success."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal advised World on the transaction. Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided legal counsel, and MidCap Advisors advised the entities on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC
 World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit .

