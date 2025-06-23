Picarro And GTI Energy Extend Partnership Through The Veritas Initiative To Further Reduce Methane Emissions In The Natural Gas Industry
"Picarro has been an active supporter of Veritas since its inception in 2022, and we are proud to be recognized as a Foundational Sponsor," said François-Xavier Rongère, Picarro's Vice President for Natural Gas Industry. "We understand the critical importance of a science-driven framework to help gas operators establish trusted and actionable reporting of their network methane emissions. As a leader in Network Intelligence and emissions management , we are pleased to share our expertise and contribute to this emerging practice."
"We are grateful for Picarro's continuous support of Veritas. As a key participant and a global thought leader in measurement-informed emission inventory, Picarro has made invaluable contributions to the design of the Veritas protocols for gas distribution systems," said Amanda Harmon, GTI Energy's Executive Director of Veritas. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration to scale up the reference to Veritas in the new regulatory and voluntary efforts."
About Picarro
Picarro leads in leak management and emissions reduction, providing operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance continuously.
About Veritas
Veritas is a GTI Energy-led Methane Measurement and Verification Initiative to accelerate actions that reduce methane leakage from natural gas systems. The effort brings together scientists, academics, environmental organizations, certification organizations, and industry participants to demonstrate emissions reductions in a consistent, credible, and transparent way. The initiative will develop accurate and verified methane emissions intensities and the necessary protocols to calculate measurement-informed methane emissions for natural gas systems.
About GTI Energy
GTI Energy is a technology development and training organization. Our trusted team works to scale impactful solutions that shape energy transitions by leveraging gases, liquids, infrastructure, and efficiency. We embrace systems thinking, innovation, and collaboration to develop, scale, and deploy the technologies needed for low-emission, low-cost, and resilient energy systems.
