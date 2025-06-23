New UK-Based Crime Game Roadman: Launches 19Th June 2025 On Google Play Store

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A gritty new mobile gaming experience is hitting the streets. Roadman, a third-person multiplayer crime management game, is officially launching on the Google Play Store on June 19. Developed for fans of urban storytelling, street warfare, and strategic gameplay, Roadman invites players to build their own criminal empire and rise through the ranks of the underground world. Download now on play store .

Set in fictional US and UK cities riddled with turf wars, shifting loyalties, and ruthless ambition, Roadman gives players a front-row seat to an unforgiving world ruled by power, respect, and street smarts. As a“Roadman” trying to escape the bottom rung of society, players must build a gang, claim territory, manage resources, and dominate their rivals all while navigating a city that's as dangerous as it is absurd.

Features That Set It Apart

True Third-Person Mobile Crime Gameplay: Experience gritty gunfights and strategic gang management from a third-person perspective

Multiplayer Turf Wars: Battle rival players in real-time skirmishes to gain control of the city.

Strategic Crime Management: Run deals, manage your crew, and make high-stakes decisions that impact your empire's future.

Free to Download: Dive into the action without any upfront cost.

Monthly Content Updates: Regular updates bring new weapons, characters, stories, and mechanics to keep the experience fresh.

“This isn't just another shooter,” said the game's development team.“Roadman blends fast-paced combat with layered strategy and narrative depth. It's as much about managing your empire and making street-smart decisions as it is about pulling the trigger.”

Customize, Equip, Survive

From streetwear to firepower, every player's character is fully customizable. Whether you prefer a bat and bravado or a silenced SMG, there's a loadout to match your playstyle. As players grow their influence, they'll unlock new gear, exclusive bling, and elite weapons to reinforce their reputation on the streets.

Satire and Survival in a World of Prejudice

Beyond the bullets and bravado lies a darkly satirical world that holds a mirror to urban life. Roadman doesn't shy away from the social commentary, presenting a society where opportunity and discrimination collide. Players will meet a cast of bizarre, outrageous characters in an ever-evolving city teeming with absurd missions and unpredictable encounters.

Join the Movement. Run the Streets.

Whether you're a fan of mobile crime games, third-person shooters, or urban storytelling, Roadman delivers an immersive, high-energy experience unlike anything on the market. Build your crew, expand your empire, and prove that in the world of Roadman, only the bold survive.

