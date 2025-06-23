Mooreslabai Unveils Verifagenttm At DAC 2025 - AI-Powered Verification Platform Slashes Chip Development Time And Cost

MooresLabAI

- Shelly Henry, CEO and co-founder of MooresLabAISAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today at the 2025 Design Automation Conference (DAC), MooresLabAI officially launched VerifAgentTM, a breakthrough AI-driven platform that automates the testing and verification of chip designs - cutting verification time by up to 85% and accelerating silicon schedules by 7x.Designed by industry veterans with decades of semiconductor experience, VerifAgent tackles one of the most time- and resource-intensive stages in chip development. The platform automatically generates test plans from architecture specs, builds UVM testbenches, and even debugs across multiple files - all without requiring prompt engineering or documentation reformatting.“Verification has become the bottleneck of silicon innovation,” said Shelly Henry, CEO and co-founder of MooresLabAI.“VerifAgent eliminates that bottleneck. It's like having a 24/7 verification engineer who never makes mistakes, never sleeps, and keeps learning with every iteration.”VerifAgentTM: Built for Real-World Engineering Challenges7x faster verification and 85% reduction in verification engineering timeWorks at IP, block, and SoC levelsAutomatically debugs incomplete or multi-file project codeIntegrates seamlessly with existing flows and tools - no retraining, no duplicationSupports cloud or on-premises deployment for maximum IP securityDelivers quality engineering without the need to offshore or increase headcountUnlike generic AI tools, VerifAgent was engineered from the ground up for chip teams - from startups building custom ASICs to Fortune 500 companies managing complex SoCs. Customers have doubled team productivity, expanded project capacity without hiring, and reached tape-out - and revenue - much faster.Reimagining Moore's Law with AIInspired by Gordon Moore's relentless drive to push boundaries, MooresLabAI is redefining what's possible in chip design.“Even as Moore's Law reaches its limits, the need for faster, more affordable silicon development has never been greater,” said Henry.“VerifAgent carries forward the spirit of that legacy - enabling teams to do more with less, without compromising on quality or security.”Visit MooresLabAI at DAC Booth #1329 or request a private demo at ....About MooresLabAIMooresLabAI is building the next generation of AI tools for semiconductor design and verification. Its agentic AI platform transforms the chip development lifecycle by drastically reducing engineering time and cost, without changing existing flows, tools, or documentation. MooresLabAI is headquartered in Austin, TX and proudly develops its products entirely in the United States.

