How One Family Owned Nursery In Tennessee Is Quietly Giving Back With $25000 In Student Scholarships
Sustainable Scholarship Degrees
$25000 Scholarship Giveaway
TN Nursery offers 20 scholarships for students in the green fields. Apply by Dec 30. Details:We believe in investing in the future of our planet by supporting students who are passionate about restoring and protecting the environment” - Tammy SonsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TN Nursery is proud to offer 20 scholarships, each ranging from \$500 to \$1,000, to students pursuing degrees in horticulture, environmental science, sustainability, agriculture, or related fields. As part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of environmental leaders, TN Nursery invites applications from undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges and universities. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
To apply, students must submit a short essay, an academic transcript, and one letter of recommendation. The application deadline is December 30, with scholarship recipients to be notified by the end of the year.
This scholarship program is part of TN Nursery's broader mission to support education, environmental stewardship, and the promotion of native plants and sustainable landscapes.
For full eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit:
Tammy Sons
TN Nursery
+1 931-304-6844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment