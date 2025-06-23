SAVE And Spare Key Partner To Help Suicide Loss Survivors Seek Community Support For Bills And Basic Living Expenses

SAVE Logo

HelpMeBounce Adds New Category to Empower Families Grieving a Suicide to Share Their Story and Receive Practical Support

- Sarah Rocklitz, Executive Director, Spare KeyMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) and Spare Key are proud to announce a powerful new collaboration that will provide community-based fundraising to suicide loss survivors . Beginning immediately, individuals and families who have lost a loved one to suicide are able to share their story on . This platform gives families a compassionate and supportive outlet to connect with donors that want to help them avoid adding a financial crisis on top of the loss they are already facing. Donors are able to provide direct financial assistance towards the bills these families need help paying.This new category fulfills the core missions of both organizations. For SAVE, it deepens their commitment to postvention efforts , providing support and healing after a suicide. For Spare Key, it strengthens their promise to help families“Bounce and Not Break” when facing a medical crisis beyond their control. As the program expands, funds will be sought to provide matching grant and seed funding support for suicide loss survivors seeking financial support and assistance at Help Me Bounce.While HelpMeBounce does not guarantee direct financial assistance, SAVE is working toward securing partner funds to help seed suicide loss survivor campaigns. Thanks to a generous initial gift, SAVE will provide $250 in seed funding for each approved campaign, while funds last, giving families a critical first step toward covering basic living expenses. Those who wish to support this effort with additional funds to help seed campaigns for suicide loss survivors can visit save/donate and help more families begin their healing journey with dignity and support.“The ripple effect of suicide can be far-reaching, deeply affecting families not only emotionally and psychologically, but also financially,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE.“Through our partnership with Spare Key and the expansion of HelpMeBounce to support suicide loss survivors, we're offering families a meaningful way to ease the financial burdens that often follow the loss of a parent, partner, or spouse. Reducing this stress is critical, as financial hardship can deepen grief and contribute to ongoing mental health challenges.”“Allowing families to share their journey as suicide loss survivors is an important step in eliminating the stigma surrounding suicide,” said Sarah Rocklitz, Executive Director of Spare Key.“That stigma too often makes it difficult for families to ask for help-financial or otherwise. By opening this door on HelpMeBounce, we're helping them take back their voice, their story, and their stability.”Suicide loss survivors often face overwhelming and rarely discussed challenges:. Long-term therapy and grief counseling for adults and children. Trauma scene cleanup and property restoration. Legal and probate costs. Funeral and memorial expenses. Lost income and job insecurity. Housing instability and utility shutoffs. School disruptions for childrenThese burdens don't just deepen grief, they often increase isolation, stress, and the risk of further mental health crises. That's why this initiative isn't just postvention-it's prevention. When we ease the pressure, we also prevent the spiral that can follow in the wake of unaddressed trauma.SAVE and Spare Key urge communities, supporters, and donors to amplify this new resource by sharing it widely. Help us reduce the silence and stigma around suicide by showing up with compassion and real-world support.To create a profile or support a family, visit .About SAVESAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education is a Minnesota-based national nonprofit working to prevent the tragedy of suicide through education, advocacy, lethal means safety efforts, and support for suicide loss survivors. Learn more atAbout Spare KeySpare Key's mission is to provide assistance to families with a critically ill or seriously injured family member. No matter the illness, no matter the injury, no matter the income. We help families“Bounce and Not Break” through our Help Me Bounce platform, harnessing the power of crowdfunding to connect thousands of families directly to donors. We are committed to helping families stay by their loved one's side by relieving the stress, anxiety and financial burden that comes with a medical crisis. Learn more atAbout Help Me BounceHelp Me Bounce provides a lifeline to families facing a medical crisis and allows donors to make a direct impact. Learn more at

