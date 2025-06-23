2025'S Highest-Yield Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform, ZA Miner, Sees A Surge In Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZA Miner, a leading cloud mining platform in the UK, has seen a major surge in its User base, now approaching 11 M users after the launch of its upgraded AI-optimized mining plans. ZA Miner offers its users a diverse range of profitable Bitcoin cloud mining packages, possibly yielding up to $5,670 in daily passive income, depending on their investments. With ZA Miner, users can now earn crypto effortlessly, starting with a $100 new miner experience bonus, no tech skills needed, and no need to buy costly mining equipment. And the best part, the ZA Miner's newly unveiled cloud mining packages cater to both new and seasoned crypto investors ready to experience Bitcoin cloud mining the easy way and profitably.

London, UK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ZA Miner: 100% Clean Energy, AI-Powered Bitcoin Cloud Mining with Zero Hardware Hassles

Bitcoin cloud mining has never been this clean, easier, and profitable. Unlike traditional mining methods, which depend on costly electricity from non-renewable energy sources that pollute the environment, ZA Miner uses renewable energy sources( solar & wind). This makes ZA Miner's mining activities ecologically sustainable. Using cutting-edge mining equipment like ASICs and GPUs powered by AI, ZA Miner simplifies crypto mining. This platform delivers strong, effective, and profitable performance, all without the need to own or maintain any mining gear.

Earn Daily Passive Income with ZA Miner's High-Yield Bitcoin Cloud Mining Plans

(Daily Payouts, Cash Rewards, Zero hidden fees, and Referral Bonuses )

Both new and seasoned crypto investors can make good money on ZA Miner, as it offers a wide range of high-yield mining plans starting from just $100. These plans deliver daily profits with some having cash rewards upon purchase, which help users to maximize their returns right from the get-go. This platform is fully transparent, with zero hidden fees, which helps investors to make sound decisions, especially on what to invest in and profit expectations. With ZA Miner, users can withdraw their earned profits daily or decide to reinvest and earn more profits.

Examples of High-Yield Plans with Cash Rewards, Whether You're Starting Small or Scaling Big







Explore more profitable mining plans tailored to your budget and goals on the ZA Miner's website.

Also, the platform has a rewarding affiliate referral program, which helps users to boost their income effortlessly by referring their network to join ZA Miner. Users can earn up to 7% commissions for every investment made by their direct referrals, 3% from indirect referrals, and 1% from 3rd-tier referrals.

Easily get started with ZA Miner: A Simple Guide

Getting started with ZA Miner is very simple and hassle-free.



Click this link, get to the ZA Miner's website, and sign up for an account in a few minutes.

Click the Contracts tab on the homepage, browse the available plans, and choose one that aligns with your budget and goals. You will earn a $100 bonus instantly.

Activate the mining plan, relax, and let the ZA Miner's AI-automated system do the work for you. Enjoy daily passive income without any effort, which can be withdrawn every 24 hours.







About ZA Miner: A Secure and Certified Bitcoin Cloud Mining App

Since its launch five years ago, ZA Miner has been on a mission to make cloud mining easier and environmentally friendly. With a huge, growing user base, especially after launching its new high-yield mining plans, ZA Miner is revolutionizing the cloud mining space. With a focus on sustainability and user value, ZA Miner is built to deliver real value to users, especially by making its mining operations and systems easy to use. As a fully certified and compliant platform that adheres to all the industry rules and regulations, ZA Miner also puts its users in the first place, and by that it incorporates strong security measures to safeguard their investment and data. While conventional mining mainly focuses on profits, ZA Miner goes beyond profits and creates an innovative, eco-friendly platform that offers users a smarter way to earn crypto in 2025. Also, ZA Miner employs a 24/7 live customer support, which is available to assist users whenever help is needed.

#crypto mining

#cloud mining

#Blockchain

#Best earning platform

#High profit platform

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: ZA miner Email: ... Job Title: Marketing manager