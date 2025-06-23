Flock Launches First-Ever Business Network To Strengthen Private Sector Security Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail businesses gain real-time collaboration tools to identify threats, reduce costs, and build stronger cases together.

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today announced the launch of the Flock Business Network, a first-of-its-kind secure, collaborative hub designed to help private sector organizations work together to solve and prevent crime.

The announcement comes ahead of NRF Protect , the premier retail loss prevention event taking place June 23-25 in Long Beach, CA, where Flock will showcase the platform and its capabilities.

“For years, our law enforcement customers have used the power of a shared network to identify threats, connect cases, and reduce crime,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety.“Now, we're extending that same network effect to the private sector. The Flock Business Network empowers companies to protect their people and assets by working together-faster, smarter, and more securely.”

A Smarter Way to Collaborate on Crime

Businesses across the country are already collaborating to identify and address shared threats. Earlier this year, Flock released LPR Plate Matching to help surface overlapping investigations that involve the same vehicle and connect otherwise-disparate cases being simultaneously investigated by different businesses.

The Flock Business Network formalizes and secures these efforts, enabling organizations to opt into private, permission-controlled partnerships with trusted peers in their community or industry. Organizations can collaborate without opening up their internal security network, retaining control over their owned data.

Conducting joint investigations and pooling resources helps organizations speed response time and reduce costs for overextended security teams.

“The retail and commercial security landscape is evolving,” said Oscar Arango, VP of Retail Strategy at Flock Safety.“With rising threats and limited resources, the most effective strategy is one that leverages collaborative intelligence. Flock is delivering tools, like the Flock Business Network and ThinkLP integration, that are purpose-built for retailers facing a challenging environment."

Expanded ThinkLP Integration Streamlines Evidence Management

At NRF Protect, Flock will also showcase an expanded integration with ThinkLP , the leading loss and safety intelligence platform used by security teams spanning over 200,000 locations.

The integration allows retailers who use Flock Safety LPR to automatically push license plates involved in crime investigations directly into specific cases within ThinkLP's evidence management platform, consolidating evidence in one place for busy security teams. Additionally, investigators can add vehicles to Flock Hotlists within the ThinkLP platform, so any user subscribed to that Hotlist is alerted the next time that vehicle is detected by a Flock LPR.

Flock Safety's partner base spans over 1,000 businesses, including 4 of the NRF Top 10 Retailers, 7 of the 10 largest shopping malls, and 10 of the 40 largest U.S. health systems.

See It Live at NRF Protect

Flock Safety will be exhibiting at NRF Protect 2025, June 23–25 at the Long Beach Convention Center in California. Attendees can visit Booth #932 to see a live demo of the Flock Business Network and learn how it can enhance collaboration and results for their security teams.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit for more info.

