Digital Commerce Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 17.53 Trillion By 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Digital commerce automation and the expansion of cross-border e-commerce are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, increasing usage of social media and social commerce, advancement of multiple payment modes drive the growth of the global digital commerce market . On the other hand, online frauds and several cyber security issues restrain the growth to some extent.The global digital commerce market was estimated at $4.21 trillion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $17.53 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.The global digital commerce market is analyzed across components, browsing methods, payment modes, business types, industry vertical, and region.Request Sample Pages:By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than two-fifts of the global digital commerce market. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report Europe and LAMEA.By browsing medium, the mobile/table segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.By business type, the business to business segment dominated the global digital commerce market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of digital commerce software which is anticipated to integrate with existing software and inventories management solution and provide insightful information. However, the business to consumer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of digital commerce and e commerce solution in consumers, as it provides cost-effective and efficient mode of shopping for retail customers.Enquiry Before Buying:By payment mode, the digital wallets segment contributed to the major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths half of the global digital commerce market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.The key market players analyzed in the global digital commerce industry report include Best Buy, Amazon, Inc., JD, Inc., Otto GmbH & Co, Rakuten, Inc., Walmart, Inc., The Home Depot, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Shopify, Inc., and eBay, Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Buy this Complete Report at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

