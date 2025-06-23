Evive Brands Expands Home-Services Platform With Acquisition Of Maid Brigade

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a community of premier, service-oriented franchise brands, today announced it has acquired Maid Brigade, a leading residential and commercial cleaning franchisor with more than 280 franchised locations across the United States and Canada. The transaction further expands Evive Brands' reach in the home services sector; its portfolio (Executive Home Care , Assisted Living Locators , Grasons , and The Brothers That Just Do Gutters ) now approaches 1,000 franchise locations nationwide.

"It's not every day you have the opportunity to partner with a franchise that has been building trust since 1979," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands. "Maid Brigade brings strong leadership under Raychel Leong-Sullins, a committed franchisee base and a stellar reputation earned over four decades. Together we see tremendous opportunity-from boosting top-line revenue to amplifying marketing-to help this mature brand keep growing. Even after decades of success, Maid Brigade still has room to become a true household name, and our team is committed to helping it get there."

Raychel Leong-Sullins, President of Maid Brigade, added: "Our PUREcleaning® system sets the standard for eco-friendly, people-first cleaning. Partnering with Evive Brands connects our franchisees to additional operational expertise and cross-brand collaboration while allowing us to stay true to our community-focused values."

Maid Brigade will continue to operate under its established name, with Leong-Sullins and her leadership team guiding product innovation and franchise growth. Integration efforts will emphasize shared technology, training and marketing resources that benefit all franchise owners across Evive Brands.

Rising demand for healthier, environmentally responsible cleaning solutions positions the combined organization for accelerated expansion in both new and existing markets. Franchise development initiatives and cross-promotional programs are slated to roll out in the coming months.

About Evive Brands

Evive Brands is a community of franchise service brands focused on improving the well-being of clients and their families. Its portfolio-Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, and now Maid Brigade-collectively represents nearly 1,000 franchise locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit .

About Maid Brigade

Maid Brigade is a premier residential and commercial cleaning company with over 280 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its proprietary, non-toxic PUREcleaning® system, Maid Brigade delivers the healthiest clean on the market while making a positive impact in local communities. Recognized in the Franchise 500 and as a top franchise for minorities, veterans and Hispanics, Maid Brigade offers entrepreneurs the tools and support to build meaningful businesses. Learn more at

Media Contact : Rhonda Grundemann, Evive Brands Director of Communication, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED