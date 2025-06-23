Wayfound Is Now An AI Agent Monitoring Partner For Agentforce 3

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this integration, all agent interactions streamed into Salesforce's Data Cloud can connect with Wayfound's powerful AI agent supervision and management platform. Leveraging industry standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and OpenTelemetry as well as a custom Agentforce Connector , this partnership helps ensure single-pane unified visibility, proactive alerting, and consistent, high-quality agent performance for all AI agents across the enterprise.

Look for Wayfound on Salesforce AppExchange and Agent Exchange this summer.

Post thi

"We are thrilled to bring Wayfound's capabilities to Salesforce customers to enhance the observability and supervision layer for all AI agents," said Dr. Tatyana Mamut, CEO of Wayfound. "The investment in Agentforce Command Center underscores the importance of AI agent management in the enterprise setting, as organizations become increasingly complex and look to confidently scale human-AI collaboration."

Enterprises and development teams building on Agentforce can use Wayfound to provide independent third-party agent supervision and auditing trails. Paulomi Gudka, Managing Director for realfast helps companies with Agentforce find confidence and ROI faster with Wayfound: "With Wayfound's AI monitoring and supervision in place, our enterprise customers can be assured that their AI agents are complying with guidelines and behaving as intended. Wayfound's connector for Agentforce makes it easy to get all the agent analytics from Salesforce into a business-friendly UI and create recommendations that help agents improve."

Launched in April 2024, Wayfound is the world's first no-code AI agent Management and Supervision platform, ensuring business users can monitor, manage, and actively supervise AI agents for compliance to guardrails, user sentiment, knowledge gaps, effectiveness of tool calls, and Agent-to-Agent interaction. Customers are able to deploy AI agents 75% faster with Wayfound.

Look for Wayfound on Salesforce AppExchange and Agent Exchange this summer, or contact us directly to learn more about enhancing your AI agent strategy.

About Wayfound

Wayfound is the leading, independent AI agent management platform for supervising, aligning, and improving all AI agents across the enterprise. As AI agent networks expand and grow increasingly complex, Wayfound offers an agentic success platform for business leaders to easily ensure their AI agents deliver compliant, high-performance outcomes that align with company guidelines and government regulations. By cutting AI agent testing time by 80% and providing real-time supervision and alerting, Wayfound enables companies to release their AI agents with confidence in weeks, not months. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Wayfound