Lifescience Logistics Announces First Memphis Facility, Expanding National Footprint In Healthcare Logistics

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScience Logistics, a premier leader in healthcare logistics, proudly announces its expansion into Memphis, Tennessee, as part of its ongoing nationwide growth plan. The company is investing $23.2 million in the new location, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the evolving needs of healthcare manufacturers and providers across the country.

This state-of-the-art 625,000-square-foot facility contains 605,510 square feet of temperature-controlled warehouse space including 2-8C cooler space and -25C freezer space, as well as automation for finished goods trade distribution. The site will serve as a critical hub for the safe storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

"Memphis offers a strategic advantage with its central location and strong transportation infrastructure," said David Cheetham, CEO of LifeScience Logistics. "This new facility enhances our ability to provide rapid, reliable, and compliant logistics solutions while also supporting our clients' business continuity goals."

The Memphis location marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and will create over 100 local jobs, further strengthening the region's economy.

With this expansion, LifeScience Logistics is better positioned than ever to deliver specialized supply chain services that ensure the safe, efficient, and timely delivery of vital healthcare products nationwide.

About LifeScience Logistics

LifeScience Logistics (LSL) is a leading national provider of healthcare supply chain solutions, purpose-built to meet the complex needs of the life sciences industry. With a focus on advancing public health, LSL delivers end-to-end logistics services tailored exclusively for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, government agencies, and healthcare organizations. Through its state-of-the-art infrastructure and commitment to regulatory excellence, LSL ensures the safe, efficient, and compliant movement of critical healthcare products across the supply chain.

