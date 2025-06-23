Credit Agricole Sa: Indosuez Wealth Management Plans To Acquire The“Wealth Management” Clients Of The BNP Paribas Group In Monaco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Monaco / Paris, 23 June 2025

Indosuez Wealth Management plans to acquire

the “ Wealth Management” clients of the BNP Paribas Group in Monaco

Indosuez Wealth Management, the wealth management subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, announces that its entity in Monaco, CFM Indosuez, has signed an agreement to acquire the Wealth Management clients of the BNP Paribas Group subsidiary in Monaco.

This acquisition would enable Indosuez Wealth Management to assert its leading position on the Monegasque market in which it has been present since 1922.

The BNP Paribas Group's Wealth Management clients in Monaco will benefit from continuity in the support they receive. They will benefit from the local presence of experts with recognised know-how. They will have access to one of the most comprehensive services on the market, resulting in particular from the universal nature of CFM Indosuez's offer in the Principality and its position as a leading bank. They will also be able to continue to benefit from an international network, multiple financing capabilities, expertise in corporate finance, fund servicing and management, as well as the solidity of Crédit Agricole, the 9th largest bank in the world.

This transaction is complemented by a strategic business partnership with the BNP Paribas Group to provide long-term support to its clients with Wealth Management needs in Monaco.

For Jacques Prost, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management:“This acquisition would strengthen our position in Monaco with ultra-high net worth clients (UHNW). Indosuez is pursuing its growth strategy in a sector undergoing consolidation and is a major player in wealth management in Europe.”

Mathieu Ferragut, CEO of CFM Indosuez Wealth Management and Deputy CEO of Indosuez Wealth Management, adds:“We are delighted to welcome the Wealth Management clients of BNP Paribas Group's Monaco subsidiary. This strengthens our position as Monaco's leading bank and number one employer. We will work together to make this acquisition a success for both clients and employees.”

Françoise Puzenat, Head of Monaco at BNP Paribas says:“We are delighted with the agreement reached with CFM Indosuez, a recognised player in the market and with all the assets needed to ensure the best possible continuity of service for our clients and the employees who join them. The sale of the Wealth Management business in Monaco is part of our strategic decision to refocus our local activities on a single platform. BNP Paribas will continue to develop its domestic commercial banking business line in Monaco, which includes corporate banking, private banking and retail banking.”

The finalisation of the transaction remains subject to the prior approval of the relevant supervisory authorities, and is expected to be completed during the first half of 2026.

The impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 ratio would be limited.

About Indosuez Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world's 9th largest bank by balance sheet (The Banker 2024).

For over 150 years, Indosuez Wealth Management has been helping major private clients, families, entrepreneurs and professional investors to manage their private and professional assets. The bank offers a customised approach enabling each of its clients to preserve and develop their wealth in line with their aspirations. Its teams offer a continuum of services and offers that include advisory, financing, investment solutions, fund servicing, and technology and banking solutions.

Indosuez Wealth Management employs more than 4,500 people in 16 territories around the world: in Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia and Singapore), the Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi) and Canada (representative office).

With €215 billion in client assets at the end of December 2024, Indosuez Wealth Management is one of Europe's leading wealth management companies.

Find out more at ca-indosuez.com

About CFM Indosuez Wealth Management

The Indosuez Wealth Management network is embodied in Monaco through CFM Indosuez Wealth Management, the leading bank in the Principality. Its roots go back to 1922, the year it was founded by a number of prominent Monegasque families, some of whom are still shareholders, alongside the majority shareholder (70%), the Crédit Agricole Group.

With the largest trading room in Monaco and 5 branches in the region, its teams, comprised of nearly 400 highly specialised employees, combine their knowledge of the Principality's international environment with the vast expertise and opportunities of the international network of Indosuez Wealth Management and the Crédit Agricole Group.

In addition to Wealth Management, its leading activity, CFM Indosuez Wealth Management serves all clients, whether private, institutional, corporate or professional.

CFM Indosuez is also the leading bank in Corporate Finance in Monaco.

In 2024, CFM Indosuez was named best bank in the Principality by international magazine Global Finance for the eighth consecutive year.

About BNP Paribas in Monaco

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is a leading global private bank and the largest private bank in the Eurozone with €469 billion in assets under management as of March 2025. Present in 3 regions (Europe, Asia and the Middle East), it employs more than 6,700 professionals who support individuals, entrepreneurs and large families in protecting, growing and passing on their assets. The bank aims to build a sustainable future by combining its expertise and reach with its clients' influence and desire to make an impact.

