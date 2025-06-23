INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of June 30, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Securities Class Action Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Open Lending Corporation (“Open Lending” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LPRO). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Open Lending's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that Defendants: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of Open Lending's risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company's profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose Open Lending's 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; and (4) misrepresented the underperformance of Open Lending's 2023 and 2024 vintage loans.

