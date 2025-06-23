Fuel Cell Stack Market To Grow At 13.0% CAGR Through 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$1.1 billion
|Market size forecast
|$2.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 13.0% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Technology, End Use Industry, and Region
|Regions covered
|North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, South Korea, Japan
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:Top Countries for Fuel Cell Vehicles
According to the International Energy Agency, Technology Collaboration Programme update report in 2023, South Korea, China, the U.S., and Japan had the most fuel cell vehicles on the road. Together, they accounted for about 92% of all such vehicles globally.Asia-Pacific Leads the Market
The Asia-Pacific region had the largest share (68%) of the global fuel cell stack market in 2023. One reason for this is the increasing use of FCEVs in South Korea and China.Growing Investments in Hydrogen
In 2020, 60% of hydrogen energy investments were for clean (eco-friendly) hydrogen. By 2024, that grew to 75%, showing a seven-fold increase in investment over four years.
Emerging startups
- TerraLIX Co. Ltd: TerraLIX is a South Korean startup that specializes in advanced hydrogen fuel cell modules that feature air-cooled and water-cooled systems. Its technology utilizes metal separator plates to ensure high performance and durability in fuel cell stacks.
- Unilia Fuel Cells Inc.: is a provider of fuel cell stack technology in Canada. In May 2022, the company introduced its Electra hydrogen fuel cell stack, with a power rating scalable to 130KW and a power density of 4.4KW/L.
- HydroBorPEM: HydroBorPEM produces efficient composite membrane fuel cell stacks for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The startup synthesizes composite membranes that exhibit enhanced physical and chemical properties compared to traditional Nafion membranes.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
- The projected market size in 2029 is $2.4 billion, and the market's CAGR is 13.0% during the forecast period.
- Increasing demand for fuel-cell electric vehicles. Supportive government regulations and incentives. Technological advances in fuel cell technology. Growing demand for clean energy sources. Uptick in demand for fuel cells for backup power in the data centers.
- Technology End-Use Industry
- The transportation segment will be the dominant segment through the forecast period.
- The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global market.
Market leaders include:
- ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES BLOOM ENERGY BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO. LTD. FUELCELL ENERGY INC. NEDSTACK FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGY NUVERA FUEL CELLS LLC. PLUG POWER INC. POWERCELL SWEDEN AB ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
