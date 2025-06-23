Extendag Acquires Basicpro, Basicsoft, Inc.'S Trusted USDA-Approved Raw Produce Grading And Automation Solution

ExtendAg acquires BasicPro Raw Produce Grading and Automation Solution

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ExtendAg , a leading purpose-built solution for raw product procurement and operations in the agriculture industry and part of a growing global collaborative of Agri-Food innovators under Cultura Technologies , today announced the acquisition of the intellectual property of Basicsoft Inc. 's BasicPro USDA-approved raw produce grading solution. This tuck-in acquisition enhances ExtendAg's capabilities in raw produce grading and automation, specifically in the potato sector.This strategic acquisition aligns with ExtendAg and Cultura's broader mission to build a thriving and resilient Agri-Food system. By incorporating Basicsoft's BasicPro advanced grading and automation technology into the raw produce receiving process, ExtendAg strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end operational efficiency to raw fruit and vegetable processors allowing for improved quality, reduced waste, and increased resilience across the food supply chain.Key benefits of BasicPro include:- Precision Grading: Advanced algorithms assess produce quality with unmatched accuracy.- Time-Saving Automation: Grades produce quickly and eliminates time-consuming manual inspections.- USDA-Backed Reliability: Adheres to USDA grading standards, ensuring compliance and trust.As part of the acquisition, Basicsoft's employees, including Kevin Shoemaker, Basicsoft's owner/founder, will join the ExtendAg team. Kevin brings 40 years of valuable domain expertise and will ensure the continuity of ongoing customer engagements. All BasicPro customers can expect uninterrupted service, a seamless transition, and access to a broader suite of solutions and support resources through ExtendAg and its portfolio partners.“This acquisition fast-tracks our ability to bring more innovation and intelligence to the raw product lifecycle,” said John Roos, General Manager of ExtendAg.“We're thrilled to welcome Basicsoft's team and customers into our ecosystem and to build on the gold star grading technology and strong partnerships they've established over the years. We look forward to helping processors drive even more efficiency and performance together.”“Joining ExtendAg and the larger collaborative of Agri-Food businesses within Cultura enables us to scale faster and deliver even greater value to the industry we care deeply about,” said Kevin Shoemaker, Founder of Basicsoft.“We're excited to continue serving our customers with expanded support and a shared commitment to innovation.”About ExtendAgExtendAg is a mission-critical SaaS solution for sourcing, management and visibility of raw fruit and vegetable crops from the farm to the processing plant, trusted by the industry for over 45 years. ExtendAg's comprehensive suite of crop, strategic raw product sourcing, and ingredient management systems to increase process efficiencies, enhance food safety and traceability, and improve customer and supplier relationships. ExtendAg's customer footprint includes some of the largest food companies across North America. ExtendAg is part of Cultura Technologies, an Agri-Food focused collective of companies collaborating to strengthen the world's most important industry. Learn more at extendag.About Basicsoft, Inc.Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho, Basicsoft specializes in custom automation solutions designed to streamline business processes. Its flagship solution, BasicPro, is the only USDA-supported raw produce grading software, trusted by leading U.S. potato processors for its unmatched accuracy, consistency, and labor savings. Basicsoft is recognized throughout the Northwest for intuitive software and exceptional customer service.About Cultura TechnologiesCultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit or follow Cultura on LinkedIn.

