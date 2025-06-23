7Awi Media Group Introduces Code Of Conduct For AI-Generated Content

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Setting Clear Standards for Ethical AI Use in Content Creation

June, 2025, Dubai, United Arab of Emirates - 7awi Media Group has introduced its official Code of Conduct for AI-Generated Content, reinforcing its commitment to editorial quality and responsible content practices. This initiative reflects 7awi's ongoing efforts to adapt to evolving content creation technologies while maintaining trust and transparency with its audiences across platforms including fashion, wellness, lifestyle, and more.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into the media landscape, 7awi recognizes the urgent need for clear editorial and ethical guidelines to preserve credibility and protect audiences from misinformation.

“AI is not just a tool-it's a force that will shape the future of media across our region. At 7awi, we're committed to leading this transformation responsibly, ensuring that our AI journey is guided by ethics, creativity, and a deep respect for the trust our audiences place in us.” – Anas Abbar, Co-Founder & CEO, 7awi Media Group.

The full Code of Conduct for AI-Generates Content, outlining the principles guiding AI content use across 7awi's brands, is available here.

This code will serve as a cornerstone of 7awi's evolving editorial strategy, empowering its teams to innovate responsibly while safeguarding public trust.

About“7awi Media Group”

7awi Media Group is a leading digital platform for media and advertising solutions targeting the Middle East and North Africa.“7awi” owns and manages a rich and varied group of electronic portals with more than 29 million monthly users and more than 100 million followers on the social media with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.