7Awi Media Group Introduces Code Of Conduct For AI-Generated Content
June, 2025, Dubai, United Arab of Emirates - 7awi Media Group has introduced its official Code of Conduct for AI-Generated Content, reinforcing its commitment to editorial quality and responsible content practices. This initiative reflects 7awi's ongoing efforts to adapt to evolving content creation technologies while maintaining trust and transparency with its audiences across platforms including fashion, wellness, lifestyle, and more. As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into the media landscape, 7awi recognizes the urgent need for clear editorial and ethical guidelines to preserve credibility and protect audiences from misinformation. “AI is not just a tool-it's a force that will shape the future of media across our region. At 7awi, we're committed to leading this transformation responsibly, ensuring that our AI journey is guided by ethics, creativity, and a deep respect for the trust our audiences place in us.” – Anas Abbar, Co-Founder & CEO, 7awi Media Group. The full Code of Conduct for AI-Generates Content, outlining the principles guiding AI content use across 7awi's brands, is available here. This code will serve as a cornerstone of 7awi's evolving editorial strategy, empowering its teams to innovate responsibly while safeguarding public trust. About“7awi Media Group”
7awi Media Group is a leading digital platform for media and advertising solutions targeting the Middle East and North Africa.“7awi” owns and manages a rich and varied group of electronic portals with more than 29 million monthly users and more than 100 million followers on the social media with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment