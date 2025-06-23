Banctrust Announces Strategic Partnership With Ak Investment To Strengthen Its Eurasia Coverage

LONDON and NEW YORK and ISTANBUL, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), an investment banking group renowned for its expertise in emerging markets, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Ak Investment.

Founded in 1996, Ak Investment (Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.) has grown into one of Türkiye's most prominent and trusted capital markets institutions. Being a wholly owned subsidiary of Akbank – one of Türkiye's most respected financial institutions with 77 years of history – Ak Investment offers a comprehensive suite of capital markets products & services to a wide range of clients, from retail to institutional, both local and international. The products and services include equities and fixed income trading, corporate finance, research, and public offering intermediation, listed structured products. The firm is supported by well-established equity and macroeconomic research teams that cover over 50 publicly listed companies on Borsa Istanbul, delivering timely insights and actionable market intelligence. Since 2005, Ak Investment has successfully facilitated public offerings exceeding USD 3.5 billion and operates through 12 dedicated offices nationwide while leveraging Akbank's 700+ branch network. Its proprietary digital platform "TradeAll" provides fast, secure, and user-friendly access to both domestic and international capital markets.

This alliance brings together Ak Investment's dominant position in Turkey and its strategic insight into the broader Eurasian region with BancTrust's robust distribution and research platform spanning Latin America, CEEMEA, and frontier markets. The partnership will expand the international reach of both firms, enabling them to deliver high-quality emerging markets solutions to global institutional investors.

"We see Turkey and the broader Eurasian region as increasingly critical within the global EM investment universe," said Carlos Fuenmayor, CEO at BancTrust. "Our partnership with Ak Investment deepens our regional connectivity and enhances the services we provide to institutional clients seeking emerging market exposure with local intelligence."

Mert Erdoğmuş, General Manager of Ak Investment, commented: "This partnership with BancTrust marks a milestone in Ak Investment's international growth strategy. BancTrust's extensive knowledge of global emerging markets complements our local strengths, and we are confident that this collaboration will provide unique value to both Turkish and international investors seeking new cross-border opportunities."

About Ak Investment

Established in 1996, Ak Investment is a leading Turkish investment firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akbank. It provides a wide range of capital markets services, including trading, corporate finance, research, and public offerings. With expert teams across Türkiye and its proprietary TradeAll platform, Ak Investment delivers high-quality service across domestic and international markets.

About BancTrust

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and EM-dedicated global asset managers.

